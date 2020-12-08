A lot of normal activities have been halted this year by the COVID-19 pandemic, but one holiday tradition that will continue is the Owensboro Police Department’s annual “Operation Santa” food basket delivery.
Last year, the department collected, packed and delivered 300 boxes of food to senior citizens and families of school-aged children across the city. When the department does the event again later this month, the expectation is that even more boxes will be delivered.
“I want to say it’s going to be a little bit bigger than it was in the past,” said Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer.
The boxes contain several days’ worth of meals. People who participate in the program are recommended by school officials, Meals on Wheels and the Elizabeth Munday Center, and by officers themselves who see people in need while responding to calls for service.
Normally, the department brings police officers and their family members together to pack the boxes in the OPD community room. With the pandemic, that won’t be possible this year, Boggess said.
“I think we are going to have a small group of people, possibly rookies, packing the boxes to reduce the number of people bundled up in a room,” Boggess said. The logistics of the event were still being worked out.
“We’ve modified how we’ll get the boxes together ... which kind of stinks, because it’s normally a nice opportunity for (OPD) families to get together and get in the Christmas spirit,” Boggess said.
In the past, officers would deliver the boxes to the homes and take time to socialize. Officers will still be distributing the food boxes but won’t have contact with the recipients, he said.
The pandemic has caused some disruption to the process. For example, some schools and City Hall normally have food drives to assist the event, but those aren’t happening with schools closed and office staff reduced.
“This year has been challenging in some ways,” Boggess said. But while some sources of donations are not available this year, others have joined or increased their donations to make up the difference.
“We’ve had other people step up with bigger donations,” Boggess said. “... It’s a program that’s well-received, and there’s a need for it.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
