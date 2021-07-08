The Owensboro Police Department is preparing to enter into an agreement to lease 79 body-worn cameras.
The $307,900 price tag could be partly covered by a federal law enforcement grant. But if the city doesn’t receive the grant, the plan is to lease the cameras anyway with funds that city commissioners allocated in the new budget.
Kayln Fox, purchasing agent for the city, said the city would acquire the cameras through a state procurement agreement, which means the city would pay the cost already negotiated by the state for the cameras rather than having to solicit bids from vendors.
City commissioners approved applying for the Bureau of Justice Assistance grant at Tuesday’s meeting. If the city is approved, the grant will cover $153,976, or half of the cost.
Lt. Tristan Russelburg, head of support services for OPD, said the department is looking into a five-year agreement to lease Motorola V300 body-worn cameras. The cameras would be worn by every patrol officer while on duty, Russelburg said, adding that OPD officials are determining how the cameras would be used by specialized units, such as police detectives.
“The patrol officers would use them every day,” Russelburg said Wednesday. Regarding detectives and other special units, “We are still looking to see what other departments have done,” and what worked and what didn’t, he said.
OPD has had body-worn cameras before, but the cameras were susceptible to breaking, he said.
Some officers have been testing Motorola cameras the department is considering for several months, Russelburg said.
When asked why OPD was considering body-worn cameras now, Russelburg said, “I think the community is very supportive of us and there hasn’t been anybody demanding we get cameras.”
“We had a bad experience” with the previous cameras, he said. “But the technology has come a long way.”
Body cameras can be used to gather evidence, potentially de-escalate a situation where someone was planning to fight with officers and document how officers handled incidents, Russelburg said.
“It helps protect our officers in certain situations,” he said.
Storage of camera data would be in the storage cloud that is part of the lease agreement. The five-year lease agreement calls for the cameras to be replaced in the third year and replaced again at five years if the contract is renewed.
The cameras would have special features. They would activate whenever an officer turns on the emergency lights in their patrol vehicle, or in certain situations when an officer uses a portable radio, Russelburg said.
“The features they have are pretty standard across the board,” Russelburg said.
“What appealed to us (with the V300 cameras), you can actually swap batteries in the field” rather than having to recharge elsewhere, Russelburg said.
