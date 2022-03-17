The Owensboro Police Department was called to the 1700 block of Ohio Street on Wednesday afternoon to investigate a possible explosive device.
OPD reports say the possible explosive device was found behind a home.
The department's hazardous device unit "rendered the device safe," reports say. No additional information was available Wednesday evening.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can be sent to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.