The Owensboro Police Department, along with Owensboro Fire Department and the American Medical Response ambulance team responded to Combest Pool Sunday afternoon for a water emergency.
Upon arrival at about 3:45 p.m., first responders learned a 9-year-old female was found in the pool not breathing. Lifeguards had already begun performing CPR on the child.
The child was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, and then transferred to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville for further evaluation.
According to the police report, she did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.