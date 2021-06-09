Owensboro Police Department officials said Tuesday that a pair of shootings that injured two people on the city’s west side Sunday do not appear to be related to one another.
Rather, the shootings might be part of an yearly trend, where crimes of all types increase when the weather warms up.
The shootings took place at 3:11 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Seventh Street, and at 10:01 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Walnut Street. In both incidents, the victims sustained wounds that were considered minor or non-life threatening, and one of the victims was treated at the scene rather than taken to the hospital.
OPD officers responded to three firearm discharge reports Sunday. The first was reported shortly after midnight on West 8th Street near Plum Street.
Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said the investigation is ongoing into the shootings.
“They are still investigating, so something could change, but at this point, we don’t have any indication they were connected,” Boggess said.
The shootings were separated by time, and there was some distance between the shootings on Walnut Street and West Seventh Street, Boggess said. In the Sunday night incident on Walnut Street, a female was outside her home when she reported fired rounds at her.
“I don’t know if we know she was the intended target or not,” Boggess said. “We haven’t identified a suspect or a motive.”
Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be made to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
OPD officials believe the shootings could be the resulted of a summertime surge in criminal activity, Boggess said. In previous years, OPD officials have said the crime tends to increase in warmer months.
“At this point, we think it’s more just the general trend we see, of people being out more and the weather being nice,” Boggess said.
“We typically see an increase” in the warmer months “in many types of crime,” Boggess said.
In recent years, OPD has deployed a “flex team” of officers to work gun and drug investigations. OPD currently does not have a flex team working, but officials watch to determine whether such a unit needs reactivated, Boggess said.
“That’s something that’s fluid, that we are constantly evaluating,” Boggess said. Later, Boggess said, “it’s something we are looking at very closely.”
OPD is not at full staff, due to having current vacancies and by having new officers still in training at the state law enforcement academy.
The academy was closed for much of last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, which was delayed training for new officers across the state.
“At the moment, we do have 13 vacancies, and when you factor in people in various stages of training, we are down 24,” Boggess said. “That’s an issue we always face. With the academy being shut for a while, that made it that much worse.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
