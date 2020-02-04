The Owensboro Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since early January.
Chad Noffsinger, 42, of Owensboro was last seen on Jan. 10 leaving a residence in the 1300 block of West Second Street. Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said Noffsinger left the area on foot and has not been seen since.
“We have checked everywhere, and we have been in contact with other agencies and places he is known to have ties to,” Boggess said. “It’s not usual for him to be gone for this length of time and not have contact with anyone.”
Noffsinger is a while male, 6 feet tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Noffsinger’s whereabouts is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888.
