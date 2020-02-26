The Owensboro Police Department is continuing its search for a man who went missing last month.
Chad Noffsinger, 42, of Owensboro was last seen on Jan. 10 leaving a residence in the 1300 block of West Second Street. Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said previously that Noffsinger left the area on foot and has not been seen since.
Noffsinger is a white male, 6 feet tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Boggess said Tuesday that investigators are still following up on what leads they have in Noffsinger’s disappearance, but hope members of the public have information that may be useful.
On Sunday, members of Noffisinger’s family held a candlelight vigil.
“They did have a vigil over the weekend, but we are still trying to locate him,” Boggess said.
A bag containing some of Noffsinger’s items was found by the Ohio River a few days after Noffsinger was reported missing.
Investigators have tracked down various leads. For example, Boggess said previously investigators checked places Noffsinger had ties to, without success.
“Obviously at this point, any leads we have are going to be several weeks old,” Boggess said Tuesday. “We would appreciate any leads.
“It is still an active investigation,” he said.
Anyone with information on Noffsinger’s whereabouts is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
