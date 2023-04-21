The Owensboro Police Department is seeking federal grant dollars to purchase a number of pole cameras to use for investigations.
The police department is seeking $62,229 through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods grant to purchase five outdoor pole cameras, a digital camera and a fuming system, which is used to help recover fingerprints.
The department has some pole cameras already.
Maj. Mike Staples, head of OPD’s Support Services Division, said the cameras are used to perform surveillance for specific investigations or to gather potential evidence when officers are investigating reports of violence, such as firearms discharges.
“Sometimes we have (an investigation) we would like to use one on, but they are already deployed” in other areas, Staples said.
The pole cameras are portable. Staples said the cameras are set up to watch outdoor areas, such as streets or the exteriors of houses.
The cameras will not be set up to look into homes or into private property, Staples said.
“We’re not looking at people’s backyards,” he said.
Courts have ruled that looking into an area with a privacy fence with a pole camera would require a search warrant, because the homeowner would have an expectation of privacy behind the fence.
Other courts have ruled a person does not have an expectation of privacy in an outdoor area visible to the public, while some have found long-term surveillance of a yard without a fence would likely be considered a search and would require a warrant.
The cameras would not be used for general surveillance, Staples said.
“It’s not neighborhood-specific; it’s case-specific,” Staples said.
Shootings and firearm discharges “are not isolated to one area of town,” he said.
The cameras can be set up to record at certain times, but will not be used to record 24/7, Staples said.
“Are we doing general surveillance on the public? I would say no,” Staples said.
The cameras OPD currently own have been used to develop potential suspects and suspect vehicles in cases, Staples said.
Project Safe Neighborhoods “has a real focus on violent crime,” Staples said.
OPD officials expect to hear if they will receive the grant in the next month or so, Staples said.
The grant “is an opportunity to use federal funds to combat things we are dealing with,” he said. “We are using federal money ... to investigate crimes that are affecting our citizens.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
