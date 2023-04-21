The Owensboro Police Department is seeking federal grant dollars to purchase a number of pole cameras to use for investigations.

The police department is seeking $62,229 through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods grant to purchase five outdoor pole cameras, a digital camera and a fuming system, which is used to help recover fingerprints.

