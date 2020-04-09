The Owensboro Police Department is investigating an increase in business burglaries linked to businesses that are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said there had been 20 reported business burglaries between March 1 and Tuesday, “compared to three” during the same period last year.
The burglaries have targeted offices and shops. For example, on March 27, four burglaries were reported at businesses and an insurance office on East 18th Street, and a nearby store on Frederica Street.
On Monday, OPD charged Terry W. Cook Jr., 41, of the 700 block of Foust Avenue in connection with three of the burglaries, Boggess said. But other burglaries are still being investigated.
‘We don’t believe he (Cook) was responsible for all of it,” Boggess said. “I won’t say he’s not going to be related to any of (the others) but we don’t believe he’s responsible for all 20.”
Non-essential businesses were ordered closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. The police department increased checks on businesses after Gov Andy Beshear ordered non-essential businesses to shut down.
“A number of burglaries we have located in the overnight hours by just doing business checks,” Boggess said. “... We observed the burglary (had occurred) before the business owner called it in.
“Officers are definitely checking businesses and will continue to do so,” Boggess said.
While there has been an increase in business burglaries inside city limits, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department investigated a burglary Tuesday morning at Utica Food Mart, Chief Deputy Major Barry Smith said.
Crime in general increases seasonally, “when weather gets warmer and kids get out of school,” Smith said. “There are several factors in normal times.”
Boggess said cash is usually targeted although other items have been stolen as well. Boggess said businesses with cash registers visible from outside should remove all cash and leave the registers open so thieves can see there’s no money inside.
By leaving empty registers open, “there’s no financial incentive to break in,” Boggess said.
Business owners should also use surveillance cameras if they have cameras in their stores.
“It doesn’t help prevent you from being a victim,” he said, but it does provide police with evidence that helps the investigation.
The additional business patrols will continue, Boggess said.
“We want to try to prevent (businesses) from being victimized as much as we can,” he said. “We are putting resources into catching individuals that are taking advantage of businesses being impacted by the negative conditions.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
