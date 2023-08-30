The Owensboro Police Department is making a new push for residents and businesses to register their surveillance cameras with the department
The department began creating a registry of residential and business security camera locations in 2014. The form to register is on OPD’s website, owensboro.org/police, under the “services” tab.
Officer Dylan Evans, OPD’s public information officer, said OPD is compiling the registry so officers and detectives will know the location of cameras if there is an incident on a specific street
Residents who register their cameras would not be giving access to camera footage to OPD, Evans said. If there were an incident, OPD would go to the homeowner and request to see the footage.
“We are not going to be able to view private cameras,” Evans said Tuesday.
People will be able to register if they have cameras and other details, such as the type of camera and the location, Evans said.
Currently, OPD units check around crime scenes, to see if there were any surveillance cameras that might have caught the incident.
“When an incident occurs, officers and detectives canvass the immediate area to see if they have cameras that may have crime (in progress) or the suspect,” Evans said.
The registry puts the locations of cameras “at their fingertips,” Evans said.
When asked if OPD would have to get a court order to access camera footage if a person refused, Evans said, “we haven’t really crossed that bridge yet.”
“We ask them voluntarily if they are willing to let us, if they are willing to turn over their security footage,” Evans said.
Some courts have ruled a person in a public area, such as a street, does not have a reasonable expectation of privacy.
Evans said the department has heard from several residents and some businesses interested in registering their cameras since OPD posted a video about the camera registry Monday on social media.
“It has been a hit,” Evans said. “The reception has been positive. We are up to 25 residents so far” that have registered.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.