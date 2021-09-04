The Owensboro Police Department was following a number of leads Friday in connection to Thursday's robbery of a bank on Frederica Street.
PNC Bank, 3013 Frederica St., was robbed by a man who was believed to have been armed during the incident. Video images from the bank show the robber as an African American male wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white shoes.
The man is believed to have fled the bank on foot with some cash.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said detectives were working Friday to investigate leads they had received.
"We put some photos out yesterday, and we've gotten some calls on that," Boggess said. "We are trying to get to the point where he can rule some leads out.
"We've gotten a number of leads, but nothing we've been able to prove at this point."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
