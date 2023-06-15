The Owensboro Police Department is taking applications for its new Citizens Academy class that begins Aug. 10.
The Citizens Academy is a 10-week program where participants learn about all aspects of OPD. Classes will include presentations from Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Street Crimes (narcotics), Hazardous Device Unit, K-9, Emergency Response Unit and other units within the department.
The class will meet weekly at 6 p.m. each Thursday. The free class is capped at 25 attendees.
To participate, a person must be at least 18 years old and not have a felony conviction on their record. Applicants will be subject to a background check.
Applications can be found on the police department's website, police.owensboro.org, under the "Get Involved" tab. Applications should be completed and dropped off at OPD, 222 East Ninth St.
For more information, call OPD's Crime Prevention Unit at 270-687-8826.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
