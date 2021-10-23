We are in the middle of what they call “open enrollment” season, which is when everyone has to review their insurance and medical benefits and decide whether they want to keep or change their current plans.
This experience always inspires me to increase my mental health coverage, because the whole process makes me a nervous wreck.
Do I want a Flexible Spending Account and whose money am I actually spending? Who is in the network and who is out? What’s being served in this cafeteria I hear so much about? HRA, FSA, PPO — WTH?
It is all for the best that I have never bothered to add up how much I have paid for insurance coverage over the years, especially considering that I almost never go to the doctor and never get sick. But insurance is one of those things that you don’t need until you need it, and then you really need it.
I’m just not much of a gambler, especially considering some of the horror stories I’ve heard about people who have gone into the hospital for even a relatively short stay and racked up astronomical bills. That’s enough to make anyone sick.
It’s the same with car insurance. I’m pretty sure I spend more on insurance over the course of a year than my 20-year-old truck is actually worth, but I’d a million times rather have the coverage and not need it than to need it and not have it.
But having said all that, now it’s time for true confession:
My favorite insurance is life insurance.
This one is actually kind of fun to me.
I like the idea of being able to leave something to my kids and loved ones, a financial gift I would otherwise never be able to give.
My coverage amount isn’t enough to tempt them into shoving me into the river or anything like that, but it is nice to think that as they mourn my demise, at least I will have the comfort of knowing a dollar bill makes a pretty good tissue.
Although I am generally opposed to the concept of giving a gift with strings attached, however, in this case, I make an exception.
I want my kids to be smart with their windfall. I’ve told them emphatically: They may not purchase a vehicle or anything else that depreciates in value quickly and significantly.
They can’t blow it on trips or toys of any kind. I have threatened to haunt anyone who does any of these things, and if such a thing is possible, I guarantee I’ll do it.
No, whatever money my kids get from me — which I hope is at least a modest amount — and however many years away that may be — which I hope is a great big amount — I want that to be a life-changing gift.
Pay off those student loan debts.
Pay off the house.
Send the kids to college.
Invest in your own retirement.
Give to a charity you believe in.
The most amazing gift I could ever give to the people I love is the freedom to live life to the fullest.
Well, that’s all years away. Many, many years, I hope.
But in the meantime, I click here for dental coverage, there for vision, here for prescriptions …
