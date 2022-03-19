March is Disability Awareness Month, a time to celebrate individuals with disabilities, but also to open doors for opportunities in their communities and help empower them to “be all that they can be,” according to Sally Phillips, executive director for the Opportunity Center of Owensboro.
While individuals with disabilities and the caregivers and agencies that work with those individuals see some of the things they are capable of every day, as well as some significant barriers they face, Phillips said the community at large might not be aware of what is happening behind the scenes.
Disability Awareness Month, she said, is a time to shine a light on that and be upfront about the positive things happening, but also what changes still need to be made to continue improving the lives of those with disabilities and empower them.
The biggest thing, she said, is getting clients out into the community to meet people, get integrated and show off their talents, as well as getting the community in the center to interact with clients, whether through volunteer work, teaching a skill, or even for entertainment purposes, like playing an instrument or bringing in pets to interact with the clients.
“We do want to open up those opportunities for the clients we serve,” she said. “Any time you can get a client out to meet people in the community, you’re creating that opportunity.”
Opportunities, Phillips said, can vary.
It could be simply providing a chance for a client to get out and go out to eat or see a movie, to learn a new skill, and to even volunteer and develop relationships and connections.
Providing these opportunities helps integrate clients into their communities and gives the community a glimpse into each individual and see that they are more similar than different, she said.
“A lot of people have misconceived ideas about people with disabilities,” she said. “We have clients that drive cars and that are married. They’re more similar to us than not and we’ve got to provide that education by being visible in the community.”
It also provides a chance for outsiders to see the barriers and challenges faced by individuals with disabilities, she said, such as transportation, limited local residential services, and even staffing shortages for caregivers.
“Obviously the more people who are aware of issues and barriers, the more people you can have working towards taking those barriers down,” she said. “Our clients have talents and abilities, just like anyone else, but they don’t always have the opportunities to foster those and there’s another potential for people to get involved and help people with developmental disabilities to be all that they can be.”
As far as some things the community can do to get involved, Phillips suggested simply volunteering, sharing their talents, serving on a board, or working to learn more about disabilities and connect with others who have disabilities.
“When you open that door, it really, really helps them,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
