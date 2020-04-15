Postal carrier Jill Cooper met a resident on her route by happenstance last week; however, their chance encounter delivered over 50 reusable masks to employees at the Hopkinsville Post Office.
“I happened to be delivering mail for her one day and I had a package that I had to take up to her door,” Cooper recalled. “She must have heard me and opened the door telling me she had ordered sheets to make masks and she said she could make us some too.”
The package included camouflage fabric for an order of masks Tammy Staley was working to fulfill for the Pennyroyal Regional Veterans Center.
“I’ve been working with the Hopkinsville Operation Come Together that’s making masks in the medical community,” Staley said. “I had ordered some camo fabric to make masks for the veterans center, and she brought it to the door and I just happened to tell her I could make a few for them (at the post office).”
To make the masks, Cooper delivered Staley a stack of 10 to 15 freshly washed, outdated U.S. Postal Service uniforms that had been in the back of the local post office for years.
With the help of a serger on her sewing machine, Staley said she used the shirts for the front of the mask, an interfacing as the liner and fresh cotton sheets for the backing.
Staley explained that she made the plain blue masks for carriers and the striped masks for employees who work at the post office counter, which is still open to the public.
Staley started sewing the masks Saturday and had them ready for Cooper to pick up Tuesday morning.
“They’re absolutely beautiful,” said Cooper, who put the masks on a table for post office staff to pick from. “I wanted to hug her, but I can’t.”
Instead, Cooper delivered Staley a plate of cookies as a thank-you.
“Masks is one of the things the post office didn’t have many of and they’re hard to come by,” Cooper said. “We had about one box of the disposable masks, and there was only three left when I last looked.”
Staley said coming across masks is the difficult part everywhere for essential workers and front-line medical staff. So far, she’s made at least 350 masks and delivered them to the local Operation Come Together drop-off box.
“Every time I turn in a group of masks I feel a sense of accomplishment,” Staley said.
Hopkinsville’s Operation Come Together began with a little sewing and good intentions, according to the Facebook group organizer Nancy Carter.
“Even though I am a total rookie at sewing, I thought I could help by coordinating a group that could sew and help the helpers,” said Carter, who got the idea from a sewing group in Clarksville.
So far, the Facebook group has 144 followers, and seamstresses have fulfilled over 60 requests for 2,386 masks for health care and other essential workers at Western State Hospital, Christian Care Communities and Tripco Medical and Associates, to name a few.
“We have about 30 people in our Super Sewing Squad ranging in age from 20 to 90,” she said. “Others in the community have been very supportive donating fabric, thread, elastic and other materials to help us be able to keep making masks.”
Carter has several bins on her porch for people who want to make masks or help contribute.
“I have a big box of materials that have been donated — thread, pipe cleaners, everything that we use for the project,” she said. “I have one box where they can put the completed masks, and one where people drop donations of fabric.
“We do a no-contact type of delivery because we wanted to be aware of our own safety,” she said.
Orders can be placed via a Google Form submission on the Facebook group. Carter and her co-coordinator for the group, Tiffany Thomas, will help divvy out the tasks.
“My skills are very limited when it comes to sewing, so I’ve mostly coordinated it, but I love that all these different people have come together to help and support our community,” Carter said.
“We know they’re not medical-grade masks, but we do feel like they’re helping,” she continued. “For the health care providers, we just want to cheer them up and let them know that somebody cares. It’s got to feel pretty sucky to be working in a field where they can’t get everything they need.”
Cooper, who was attacked by a dog while delivering mail last year, said getting the masks from Staley is one way her fellow carriers can protect themselves from COVID-19 while out on their routes.
“I still don’t like going up to doors since the dog attack, but that day (at Staley’s) I happened to get out of the truck because it was a package that wouldn’t fit in the parcel,” Cooper said. “Everything happens for a reason — even the dog attack. Sometimes we never find out the reason, but me taking her package to her door happened for this reason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.