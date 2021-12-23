Wednesday morning, members of the Owensboro Police Department were loading boxes of food into patrol cars for delivery to homes across the city.
The deliveries, part of OPD’s “Operation Santa,” were destined for seniors in the Meals on Wheels program, and families identified by city school officials and by the city Housing Authority as being in need of food assistance. Some families receiving a box were referred to the program by OPD officers who had met the families while responding to calls for service.
The plan, officials said, was to distribute the 300 food boxes before noon.
“It’s community service,” said Lt. Tristan Russelburg, head of the department’s Support Services unit. “I think the majority of our officers got into this line of work to give back to the community, and this is another way to do that.”
Operation Santa was started nine years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed things a bit. Before COVID, officers would bring their families to OPD the day of the event to pack boxes while listening to Christmas music. Last year and this year, however, the boxes were packed by a small group of officers.
The funds for the boxes were raised largely through OPD’s annual “No Shave November” fundraiser. This year, the department raised almost $6,700 from inside the department. It also received donations from multiple businesses
and organizations.
“There are 10 different businesses around town” that donate, said Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer. “The schools donate. City Hall donates items every year.”
Russelburg said the boxes contain enough food for several days of meals.
“The majority is stuff that is easy to make,” Russelburg said. “It’s enough (food) to get them through a few weeks.”
The police department keeps some additional food boxes, in case other families not on the delivery list need assistance, Russelburg said.
“It’s well-received,” Russelburg said. “It’s something the officers are excited about, the ability to give back to the community.”
