The Opportunity Center of Owensboro has been making changes and improvements over the last few years, allowing the nonprofit to see continued growth in its programming initiatives and facility.
On July 3, the organization — which provides services and assistance to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to help them live independently — launched its Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).
The federal program is administered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service.
According to Ashley Vanover, the center’s nutrition program manager, the service allows the center’s participants to receive breakfast, lunch and a snack for free — all of which is prepared by their peers who are receiving hands-on experience.
“The participants are learning how to work in a commercial kitchen,” Vanover said. “They will have the skill set to pursue gainful employment for those that want to.”
“We’re thrilled to have this program,” said Rosemary Conder, the center’s executive director. “It’s a great opportunity for the clients to learn about kitchen skills, life skills, … and job skills (in a restaurant) if they choose to do that. But also, it really takes a burden off of them financially and for their caregivers who everyday have to prepare food and bring food.
“It puts money back into their home situation ….”
Besides being taught preparation and cooking, Vanover said participants learn other skills such as food and kitchen etiquette and safety that they utilize in their everyday lives, while others help with tasks such as rolling silverware and folding aprons and dish cloths.
“It’s very inclusive,” Vanover said.
Charity Charles, direct support professional and nutrition program assistant, said the program also helps participants learn the importance of healthy portions.
“It plays a huge role in well-balanced nutrition for them,” Charles said. “Being able to offer them a free, healthy meal, as well as teaching them those life skills (and) nutrition skills — it’s an all-around package.”
Charles is happy to help the participants learn and serve as a mentor and teacher.
“It makes me teary-eyed. It’s emotional,” she said. “It’s like when you teach your kid how to ride a bike and they take off.
“We know once they’re successful in here, they get the opportunity (to be successful) out there.”
Besides seeing a change in its food service, the Opportunity Center has been undergoing extensive renovations since moving into its current location — a 30,000 square-foot building — on New Hartford Road in 2019.
Chelsey Robison, communications manager, said renovations have included new dedicated offices, flooring, creation of a new conference room, upgraded kitchen in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and more.
“It’s just night and day,” Robison said. “You wouldn’t recognize this place from when I first started.”
Robison, who’s been with the center “just shy of two years,” said the changes have helped with creating physical organization within the facility.
“It just kind of gave everything a structure,” Robison said. “ … You kind of know what each section has (whether) it’s for leisure or if it’s for life skills or work skills. … It’s given a lot of structure for the programming.”
As of Thursday, renovations were continuing in other sections of the building. Other plans are in the works, such as painting the adjoining bingo hall, among other initiatives.
“What we’re really looking at is the maintenance of the building, so we need a roofing system done, and we are really looking at upgrading the exterior to … be more welcoming and professional,” Conder said.
The overall renovation costs total almost $200,000, though Conder and Robison said all of the labor has been donated from local home builder Homes By Benny Clark.
The center has also received assistance from regular volunteers Dave and Sandy Miller, along with getting discounted prices for materials from businesses like Lowe’s Home Improvement, which installed the flooring free of charge.
The upgrades have been a team effort.
“I have to give credit to our board of directors,” Conder said. “They have really taken the vision and intention of sustaining the program and growing the program and making that financial commitment to … putting the money behind the renovations and earmarking that for specific projects.
“Their intention is to make this a great environment for the people that we serve ….”
Conder said the “environment has improved enough to where it’s more welcoming and warm and safe for the participants” and feels it can also serve as a “great recruitment tool” for future endeavors.
“We need (to always) look at our growth and expansion of the programs that we offer so we are able to invite the public … and can project a great environment for them,” she said.
