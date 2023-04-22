Southern Star opened its doors to Opportunity Center of Owensboro clients and Sorgho Elementary School students on Friday to celebrate Earth Day.
The original plan to tour the solar array field was derailed by the rainy weather, but the groups made do with indoor activities such as planting flowers in cups and learning about solar power.
“Naturally we wanted to be outside but Mother Nature hasn’t cooperated,” said Shawn Patterson, president and CEO of Southern Star. “We’ve moved a solar panel inside so that Sorgho and the Opportunity Center can see what a solar panel does.”
Patterson said events like the one on Friday is a way the company is able to give back to the community.
“We’re always open for folks to come in and see our facilities,” he said. “Southern Star is all about the environment and we’re environmentally friendly and what a great way to share that with Sorgho Elementary students and the Opportunity Center.”
Sustainability of the environment is something that Southern Star is committed to, Patterson said.
“We do want to be the leader in the industry, not only from the natural gas perspective, but what we’re doing in our (environmental, social, and governance) strategies out there,” he said. “Solar panels are one we’re extremely focused on.”
Chelsey Gillum, communications manager at the Opportunity Center, said the organization has worked with Southern Star in the past.
“It’s the first time that we’ve toured, but we’ve partnered with Southern Star for a lot of different things,” she said. “They recently came to our facility to do a mock lunch and bingo event to provide our participants with life and work skills.”
Gillum said the partnership with Southern Star is important for the Opportunity Center.
“We’re in the business of creating opportunities for people with disabilities and they wouldn’t have these opportunities without organizations like this who provide these services,” she said.
Gillum said the Opportunity Center embraces any chance to get out into the community.
“I think they love the organization tours the most because they get to learn about things they’ve never heard about before, or they’ve heard of the organization but not what they do,” she said.
Amber Case, a client of the Opportunity Center, said she learned more about solar panels during the event than she did before attending.
“I learned about the wind and the panels outside, which was something new to me,” she said.
Case was excited to hang out with friends and meet new people during the event.
“The people are really nice here,” she said.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
