SOUTHERN STAR TOURS

Jon Tabor of Southern Star left, helps Steven Shivley of the Opportunity Center as he gets seeds to put into potting soil on Friday during a tour event to celebrate Earth Day at Southern Star.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Southern Star opened its doors to Opportunity Center of Owensboro clients and Sorgho Elementary School students on Friday to celebrate Earth Day.

The original plan to tour the solar array field was derailed by the rainy weather, but the groups made do with indoor activities such as planting flowers in cups and learning about solar power.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

