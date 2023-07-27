Over the last few years, the Opportunity Center of Owensboro has been making changes and improvements to its facility off New Hartford Road and implementing new initiatives, including its hands-on nutrition program.
And before the end of the year, the nonprofit is looking to continue its trajectory with the debut of an adults-only event — the “Boo Bash” Halloween party — from 7-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.
The inaugural event will include a night of “frightful fun” with hors d’oeuvres from Nona’s Catering, a cash bar with Halloween-themed beverages, dancing and live entertainment by the funk and soul group The Answer Band.
A Halloween costume contest for both solo and group categories will also be part of the festivities.
Chelsey Robison, the organization’s communications manager, said “Boo Bash” came about after the center discontinued its Friday night bingo events that were held inside the adjoining hall.
“It’s very, very hard to keep consistent volunteers every single week. Staff we’re having to volunteer every single week, and there wasn’t really that high of a revenue from it,” said Robison of the bingo games. “We actually gave up our (gaming) license earlier this year … and we are focusing now on doing one big, signature event — which is ‘Boo Bash’ — to replace our bingo revenue.”
Robison adds that Halloween is also a big part of the organization’s history.
“Annually, the VFW has done a collaborative Halloween dance party for all people with disabilities, (and) not just the people that we serve,” Robison said, “but then we also do a similar event throughout the day called ‘Boo Bingo,’ where people are invited from Puzzle Pieces, Wendell Foster and other agencies to come in, and we have a really good turnout ….
“It’s been, historically, a very fun (and) collaborative holiday for us.”
Robison said the event will include an art sale of works by the center’s participants, who will keep all of the profit from their respective transactions. Staff member Katie Curry is helping participants throughout the process.
“They will keep all of that money and will kind of help them understand the idea of creating something and being able to make a profit off of creative and self-expression,” Robison said.
The event even has its own mascot — a white ghost sporting sunglasses named “Boo.”
Robison said Curry and the center’s participants have been working on creating a cardboard photo op of “Boo” for attendees to take photos with.
“Boo” will also make public appearances with Robison and other staff and will also be hand-delivering invitations in September.
Robison said the fundraising goal is $50,000, and she hopes those who attend will take away more than a good time.
“The main thing I’m hoping we’ll get out of this is awareness (and engagement) — that this incredible organization has existed in Owensboro since the 50s that you’ve probably not heard about,” Robison said, “and just how big of an impact we have on the community.
“I hope they see that through the participants that are there, through the storytelling that we provide at the event … and I hope that we raise our goal.”
The presenting sponsor for the event is Jagoe Homes.
Tickets are on sale now at opportunitycenter.ticketleap.com/boo-bash.
If interested in volunteering for the event, which includes free entry, contact the Opportunity Center of Owensboro at 270-685-2976.
