Josh Estep is finishing a state prison sentence at the Daviess County Detention Center and expects to be released around the end of the year. But Estep, who has been incarcerated before, said trying to find quality work with a criminal record has been difficult in the past.
“It has been rough,” Estep said Wednesday during an interview at the detention center. “You have to get little jobs, but they don’t pay nothing. I do asphalt most of the time. You get seasonal jobs, but you aren’t getting a career.”
Starting Monday, Estep will be part of the first group of detention center inmates who begin career training in the “Reentry Success Program.” The program is a collaboration between the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., Owensboro Community & Technical College, city and county governments and several area businesses.
Five area industries are currently involved, and those businesses stand to benefit. The inmates who complete the program with their workforce certificates will have their names forwarded to the the businesses, who are all looking for good employees.
Cindy Fiorella, OCTC’s vice president for Workforce Solutions, said more businesses will be invited to partner with the program.
The curriculum was developed by OCTC, Fiorella said.
“Nobody is doing this anywhere else,” she said. “It was designed specifically for a detention center population.”
The curriculum will provide participants “enhanced operator workforce certificates,” which focus on workplace principles, problem solving, efficiency, safety and tools. Other certificates will focus in-depth on safety, information technology and personal development.
“This is something we’ve been working on for quite a while,” Elizabeth Griffith, EDC’s manager of business retention and expansion and workforce development, told the inmates. “We hope it’s a great opportunity for you.”
Wednesday morning was the unofficial launch of the program, with officials answering questions from inmates who begin taking the online classes. The Owensboro City Commission and Daviess Fiscal Court each provided funds to put 40 inmates through the program.
In his remarks to the inmates, county Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said training inmates to become skilled employees “is one of the best things we can do as a society.”
The county’s labor participation rate — the percentage of people over the age of 16 in the workforce — is about 60%, “if it’s that high,” Mattingly said.
Mattingly urged the program participants to pursue trades and get specialized training, such as obtaining commercial driver licenses.
“It’s honorable work; it pays well,” he said, saying the city and county both need people with CDLs.
Mattingly said the program is for people who are serious about improving their skills.
“Don’t want (the coordinators’) time, don’t waste your time, and don’t take a spot someone else would love to have,” Mattingly said.
Mayor Tom Watson told the group he wants them to succeed.
“If we haven’t given up on you, you shouldn’t give up on yourself, either,” he said.
Jailer Art Maglinger said the program will start with five participants who will work about an hour a day on special computers. The program will be interactive.
“We are slowing it down, so they can get the most of it,” said Maglinger, who also thanked the city and county for helping fund the initiative. “It’s an investment, for sure.”
Amber Hogan, human resources manager for Toyotetsu Mid America, said the labor shortage affecting most businesses has created challenges for the company.
“We have a hard time finding people who will stay and are willing to put in the work,” she said. “Sometimes, they don’t show up for orientation. They really haven’t even given the job a chance.”
The new program will be a benefit, Hogan said.
“I think we have an opportunity to partner with the organization, to bring (people) back into the community and be better citizens,” she said.
Estep said he hopes to use the program to get to where he can support his daughter and fiancee.
“I’ve never had an opportunity to move forward like this,” Estep said. “My fiancee is excited. I told my little girl I’m going to school, and she said, ‘You’re going to school too?’
“I’m doing this for her, and me.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
