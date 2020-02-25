For the most part, comments made Monday night at Daviess County Fiscal Court’s second forum regarding the proposed nondiscrimination ordinance were repeats of the first forum on Jan. 30.
Those opposed to adopting a fairness ordinance told the crowd of about 375 people they feared the ordinance would infringe on their religious freedom.
Those in favor asked members of Fiscal Court — all of whom attended — to protect the rights of every citizen, including those in the LGBTQ community.
State and federal civil rights legislation offers protection from discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, disability and familial status, but people in the LGBTQ community do not enjoy those same protections. They can be fired from a job, denied accommodations or denied housing based on their sexual orientation and gender identity.
The Fiscal Court’s second forum regarding the proposed nondiscrimination ordinance filled Brescia University’s Taylor Lecture Hall.
The auditorium seats 375 guests. At least five people went into a nearby classroom where the event was telecast live.
The Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia’s president, started off the evening with prayer and by reciting the golden rule from many religions, including Hinduism, Buddhism, African spirituality and Native Americans.
Hostetter ended with the three secrets of happiness, according to Fred Rogers of the popular children’s TV show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
“Be kind, be kind and be kind,” Hostetter quoted Rogers.
Forty-three people signed up to speak Monday night. Six of those — all in favor of the ordinance — did not get a chance to speak Jan. 30 and were put at the top of the list.
Susan Montalvo-Gesser was first in line.
After listening to comments at the Jan. 30 forum, Montalvo-Gesser told the crowd she was disappointed by the number of people who professed to be Christians but who opposed the ordinance. They seemed to argue that religious freedom should give them the right to discriminate against an entire class of people who they perceived as sinners.
“Every person in this room is a sinner,” she said. “ ... We all fail sometime to do what Jesus instructed.”
Bruce Pierce argued that everyone faces discrimination at some point in their lives. He named several instances in his own life and said legislation can’t provide blanket protections against it.
“This ordinance will do three things,” Pierce said. “It will not change anybody’s mind for the better. People will continue to discriminate against the LGBTQ, and there will be unintended consequences.”
Professional property manager Roseann Drury has worked in Denver and other large markets. When she was ready to move the last time, she picked two cities as possible places to bring her family — Owensboro and Nashville.
Owensboro won out.
“We need people to move here,” Drury said. “If I had known this was an issue when I was moving here, I wouldn’t have moved here. ... We’re a community. None of us should be able to discriminate against each other.”
One woman, who spoke against the ordinance, said a gay lifestyle is a choice.
“God says it’s wrong. I’m with God. I’m against it,” she said.
Daviess County Fiscal Court may schedule the first reading of the ordinance at its March 3 meeting, and the second reading may take place on March 19. Because two forums have been conducted, no public comments will be allowed at those meetings.
Monday night’s forum was videoed and is available to the public on the Fiscal Court’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
