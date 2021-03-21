After taking a coronavirus-induced hiatus last year from its annual arts camp, Owensboro Public Schools has announced the dates for the 2021 Summer Institute for Young Artists.
Camp will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 1 through June 11 at Owensboro High School. Tuition covers lunch each day, a T-shirt, and any materials needed. The cost of attendance is $150 for any student entering fourth through ninth grade, is open to any student in that age range and is not limited to those who attend OPS.
Tom Stites, OPS coordinator of fine arts, said campers will mostly have a traditional arts camp experience that typically includes a pool day, a talent show and a final arts showcase when families are invited to see what students have completed during camp.
Some of those things will be altered, but Stites said, “we will adapt to make it work.”
The arts are important for students, especially after the year that they have had, Stites said.
Arts provide connectivity for students where they can build relationships with other kids with similar interests, he said.
“The fact that we are able to pull from within the region, from multiple school systems, shows the students really enjoy the immersion in the arts,” Stites said. “We see so many faces that return year after ear, even after they age out. They enjoy it so much they come back as interns and volunteer.”
He also said the camp is social-emotional learning at a high level.
“It’s also an important piece of equity,” he said. “No matter what background any student comes from in their home life, all are welcome and all are given the support they need to succeed. It’s a wonderful example of how the arts give that sense of place and belonging to everyone.”
Students who participate in SIYA have the option of choosing one major and one elective to study throughout the camp. Camp majors are band, choir, orchestra, visual art, drama and dance. Electives are dance, drawing, drama, ceramics and digital music.
At this time, OPS is accepting 120 students to camp for compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, but that number may increase depending on recommendations from the health department. Masking and social distancing are also required during camp, among other safety precautions enacted.
The deadline to apply for the camp is May 14. Acceptance will be based on which students turn in their deposit and registration forms first. First-year students will need to complete a teacher recommendation form.
Acceptance letters will be sent to students on May 17. Two weeks before camp, letters will be sent to those who will be attending explaining the new guidelines that will be in place and all of the safety precautions.
Scholarship opportunities are also available for OPS students who need financial assistance. For more information about the scholarship, contact Stites at 270-686-1000.
The registration form, along with the teacher recommendation form, are available on the district website at owensboro.kyschools.us.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
