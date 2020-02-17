Owensboro Public Schools will be accepting nominations Monday and Tuesday for a minority representative to sit on the Superintendent Screening Committee.
Due to the fact that OPS has a percentage of minority population greater than 12%, the district is required by law to have a minority representative on the Superintendent Screening Committee, so from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday nominations will take place at the OPS Central Office, 450 Griffith Avenue. A special election will take place this week to select a minority candidate for the position.
Nominations can only be made by minority parents/guardians of current OPS students. Any parent/guardian of a current OPS student can vote for a minority representative. Voting will take place Wednesday and Thursday at central office during office hours, and votes must be made by paper ballot at the office.
The representative will be notified Thursday evening by phone if they are selected. They will be required to attend the first meeting of the committee scheduled for 4:30 p.m. February 25.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
