Owensboro Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that all after-school activities are canceled through Friday, including sporting events, practices, and fine arts programming, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
OPS Interim Superintendent Matthew Constant said superintendents of school districts across Kentucky, along with state health officials and Gov. Andy Beshear, had a conference call today, during which the governor gave updates and recommendations for how schools should proceed moving forward.
Constant said the governor reviewed the national and state guidelines from health experts and education experts on how to move forward in mitigating the spread of the virus. State officials’ best guidance is to try and reduce large crowds of people from forming around school events. He said that health officials have determined students are not prone to the virus and the risk of spreading at school is extremely low.
However, canceling after-school functions will reduce “large groups of people where there would be age groups and the types of people that are more prone to getting symptoms or having symptoms of COVID-19,” Constant said.
The district is also awaiting more direction in regards to out-of-town and out-of-state travel for students, and no decisions have been made past Friday, Constant said in a letter sent to OPS parents.
The district also added an agenda item for Thursday’s board luncheon that is scheduled at 11 a.m. to include the consideration of approval of the application for a waiver for the Nontraditional Instruction Program.
The Kentucky Department of Education sent out a news release Wednesday saying that districts may apply for NTI Program waivers to keep instruction going in the event districts need to close due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
NTI days are intended for students to continue instruction outside of the school, the release said.
NTI days also ensure schools do not have to make up any lost days due to extenuating circumstances, such as weather or pandemics, Constant said.
State Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown said in the release that this blanket waiver for all Kentucky schools “can show they are able to deliver quality, non-traditional instruction on days they may need to be closed during the remainder of the 2019-20 year.”
Constant said in the conference call the governor “stopped short of mandating school closures, but that it could be a possibility in the future,” and he encouraged school officials to have plans in place for out of classroom instruction.
“So, that prompted us to go back after that to look at all of our large events that might have those mixes of people and it did cause us to cancel after-school events for the rest of this week until we can really take a look at what’s going on for the next two weeks, because as the governor pointed out, we really have to have a plan that maybe would modify all of our lives for the next month,” Constant said.
In an emailed statement, DCPS spokeswoman Lora Wimsatt said the district participated in a conversation with representatives from the Green River Health Department and Owensboro Health, as well as the conference called with Beshear and other school superintendents.
“We are continuing with our regular schedule while simultaneously monitoring the most recent updates and recommendations from local, state and national health agencies,” the statement said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
