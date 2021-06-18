Owensboro Public Schools, in partnership with the Green River District Health Department, has released the COVID-19 vaccine schedule for the next three weeks for doses administered to kids 12 and older.
The school district is offering the shots along its free summer feeding program routes. OHRH is administering them along the school system’s green route, and will also be providing the needed second dose of the shot July 5-9.
On Monday the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital administered vaccines to kids, but the health department will continue with the process for the remainder of the summer.
GRDHD will be providing the Pfizer vaccine on the OPS summer feeding program’s red route:
• June 21 — Kendall-Perkins Park, 1201 W. Fifth St., from 10:45-11:45 a.m.;
• June 22 — Green Tree Apartments, 1209 W. Seventh St., from 11:10 a.m. — 12:10 p.m.;
• June 23 — Carter Road/Apollo Court Apartments, 1811 Carter Road from 11:35 a.m. — 12:35 p.m.;
• June 24 — Cravens Pool, 2815 Cravens Ave., from noon-1 p.m.;
• June 25 — Lincolnshire Apartments, 1028 Pennbrooke Ave., from 12:25-1:25 p.m.
GRDHD will be giving out vaccines on the blue route:
• June 28 — Chesterfield Drive/River Road, from 10:45-11:45 a.m.;
• June 29 — Smothers Park, from 11:15 a.m. — 12:15 p.m.;
• June 30 — Goose Egg Park, 1228 W. Third St., from noon-1 p.m.;
• July 1 — Cadillac Motel, 1315 W. Second St., from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
The health department will administer the vaccine on the grey route:
• July 6 — Seventh Street and JR Miller Boulevard, from 10:45-11:45 a.m.;
• July 6 — Dixiana Court Apartments, 2900 Dixiana Court, from 12:20-1:20 p.m.;
• July 7 — Sixth Street and Center Street, from 11:10 a.m. — 12:10 p.m.;
• July 8 — Alexander Avenue and East 20th Street, from 11:35 a.m. — 12:35 p.m.;
• July 9 — Colonel House, 1829 Triplett St., from noon-1 p.m.
Individuals who receive doses at these locations will receive their second dose at the same locations and times during the week of July 5-9.
Those interested in receiving the vaccine need the following to do so: parent/legal guardian (if under 18); insurance card (if they have one, but insurance isn’t required to receive the vaccine); and proof of age (license, or birth certificate.)
Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman, said he hopes this distribution effort reaches more people who haven’t been able to receive a vaccination.
“We really wanted to do this as a way to help our healthcare partners,” Revlett said.
As the parameters for those age-eligible to receive the vaccine have widened, OPS has provided opportunities for students who qualify to easily obtain a shot. So they wanted to extend that same offer for 12-year-old students.
The summer feeding program is a good way to do that because members from the school system are “out in the community with our families, and they are used to (OPS) food service being there every day.”
