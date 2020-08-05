Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant answered questions virtually Tuesday regarding the district’s reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year, many of which concerning how the OPS Virtual Academy would work and about the district’s new protocols on health and safety for students and staff.
Constant and OPS spokesman Jared Revlett answered questions that were submitted beforehand to the district’s reopening website, reopen.traditional1871.com. The Q&A was broadcast on the district’s YouTube channel as well as Facebook, where watchers were also invited to submit questions live.
The deadline for signing up for the OPS Virtual Academy, Constant explained over the course of several inquiries, has already closed. Students who are signed in at this point must remain signed in until the end of the semester. The Virtual Academy will run like a full school day, with daily check-ins with assigned teachers.
The district, however, is cognizant of excessive screen time, Constant said, and that while students are expected to produce a full school day virtually, they won’t be expected to sit in front of their laptops for that entire time.
“There will be screen time moments and there will be times when students are working away from screens and coming back,” he said. “There will be breaks built-in, and we will be cognizant of lunchtime and give them that break for lunch.”
The Virtual Academy will begin Aug. 24, the same day as regular, in-person classes for students, and parents and caregivers who have signed students up for the VA will be receiving information soon about the necessary procedures for that. Students will also be given their schedules at that time as well, and be told who their teachers will be.
Students participating in the Virtual Academy will also have access to all extra-curricular activities offered by the district, and will also be provided meals. More information about the meal service will be given toward the end of this week, Revlett said.
Questions were also asked regarding PPE and whether or not teachers will have enough supplies.
“Thankfully, our federal government has helped with that effort,” Constant said about how the district has been able to afford the additional cleaning supplies and PPE needed for the upcoming school year. “However, it’s never enough. As teachers get in classrooms and begin to identify the needs, we will be able to allocate our resources once we see how things start rolling.”
Mask enforcement was also questioned, particularly in regards to the lower grades like kindergarten.
Constant said the district will be a diligent as they can, and that the younger grades will have more adults in the classrooms to help with enforcement. He also said that when possible, there will be “mask breaks” where students can be space six feet apart to allow for them to un-mask.
Masks will be handled much like the dress code, Constant said, and for students who refuse to wear masks, “serious steps” will be taken.
“It becomes even more serious of an issue because when a student makes a decision to not wear a mask when we have asked them to, it can compromise personal health and the health of those around that student,” Constant said. “It becomes even more a serious issue if that happens. If it begins to escalate where we keep getting some students that don’t want to keep complying, then we will have to take some more serious steps there in terms of suspension, or potentially moving that student to Virtual Academy because we just can’t have that student compromising other people’s health and safety.”
Answers to the questions asked on Tuesday will be posted in the Frequently Asked Questions portion of the district’s reopening website, where the community is encouraged to go to get additional information or ask their own questions.
To view the Q&A session in its entirety, visit the district’s YouTube channel.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.