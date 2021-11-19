The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday approved the construction bid for the upcoming Sutton Elementary School classroom addition project.
Lanham Brothers General Contractors Inc. were awarded the bid during the school board meeting that took place at the OPS central office, and the bid came in about $600,000 over budget. The original construction cost was estimated to be $900,000, and the final bid totaled about $1.5 million.
Chris Bozarth, OPS director of facilities, maintenance and technology, said this increase in costs is largely due to “COVID-related items.”
“It did come in quite a bit higher than what we originally anticipated, and we did some checking and it’s due to steel and metal costs,” he said.
The Sutton addition includes four new classrooms, which are needed because the fifth grade’s integration back into the school has created some overcrowding issues.
During the meeting the board also heard a report from David Phillips, the district’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Phillips outlined the work he has been involved in since being hired to the position this past summer.
Among those projects included work he has done in the community, like participation in the Dust Bowl, the Owensboro Multicultural Festival, and the Western Academy at the H.L. Neblett Center.
That work is important, he said, to promote healthy relationships in the community.
He also detailed the work being done to create an education pipeline spreadsheet, in which he keeps tabs on OPS graduates who are currently in college seeking education degrees.
“We want to keep in touch with those students and recruit them back into our district to teach when they graduate,” he said.
He said the $50,000 Grow-Your-Own grant OPS received from the Kentucky Department of Education in August has also been put to good use.
Currently those funds are being used to encourage OHS students to pursue degrees in education through dual-credit options with Kentucky Wesleyan College. This year the school also introduced a new class called Introduction to Education. It also has a school club dedicated to future educators.
Looking ahead, Phillips said he is creating a mentorship program between OHS and elementary school students. His hope is for elementary students to find positive role models in their older peers. He and the OPS English Language Student Services Coordinator Ashlie Hurley are also working to form an advisory council composed of high school students.
“We want our students to feel like their voices are heard, and we are going to try to meet with them once a month,” he said.
There are also plans to create more mental health nights for students and families, he said.
A big thing that Phillips has been developing is the district’s equity plan, which is still an on-going process.
“It’s a strategic plan with an equity lens, and that’s probably going to take some time, but we will be working on that,” he said.
Board member Jeremy Edge commended Phillips for his work, and said that getting out into the community is crucial for the DEI work the district is undergoing.
He also asked Phillips if, down the road, it would be possible to pull attendance records to see how this diversity work is impacting students being in classrooms.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
