The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education has approved the district’s calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
OPS students have 174 instructional days slated for the year. This year the calendar varies from the one approved by county schools last month, with two significant differences in the calendars being the first and last days of school.
OPS students will start school Aug. 11, 2022, and the last day for students is scheduled for May 20. Fall break is scheduled for Oct. 4-8, 2022, and winter break will be Dec. 20, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023. Both school systems share a schedule for spring break, as well as Owensboro Community & Technical College, which will be April 3-7, 2023.
Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman, said the school system opts to follow a schedule similar to OCTC’s because many district students also attend courses at the community and technical college.
A few other significant dates for families to remember include a professional development day for teachers on Sept. 24, 2022, in which students won’t be in classes for the day. Educators also took a day in September of this school year, which they spent going over student assessment scores and developing plans for accelerated learning in the wake of COVID-19.
Revlett said principals requested a similar day for the upcoming year.
“That proved to be beneficial for everyone,” he said.
Parent-teacher conferences will be on Feb. 21, 2023, another day students will have off.
By statute, calendar committees create calendars for school systems. The committee, which is made up of district staff, school board members and parents, typically follows a similar format when determining the upcoming calendar. They also try to align with area districts as much as possible, according to George Powell, OPS director of student services.
DCPS students begin school on Aug. 10, 2022, and their last day is scheduled for May 22, 2023. Fall break will be Oct. 10-14, 2022; winter break will be Dec. 20, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023; and spring break will be April 3-7, 2023.
Owensboro Catholic Schools follow the same calendar as DCPS, as parochial students are transported via county school buses.
For more information about these school calendars, or to view them in their entirety, visit owensboro.kyschools.us and daviesskyschools.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
