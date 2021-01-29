The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday approved the initial design plans for the Sutton Elementary School addition that is slated to begin this summer.

During a regular board meeting, board members heard from Chris Bozarth, OPS director of maintenance and technology, regarding the project, which calls for a four-classroom wing to be built onto the south-eastern part of the school, off the gymnasium.

The new classrooms will replace a trailer in that similar area that has been in place at the school for several years. It was placed there to help with overcrowding issues, and was always meant to be temporary.

“We just think it’s best to try and get rid of the trailer,” Bozarth said. “That way students can have a better learning environment.”

When Sutton was renovated in 2015, there weren’t plans at that time to integrate fifth-grade students back into elementary schools.

At that time, fifth-grade students were still at Owensboro Middle School-South, previously known as the 5-6 Center. After the board made the decision two years ago to move fifth-graders back to the elementary level, there was, and remains, some overcrowding at the school, according to district spokesman Jared Revlett.

The schematic drawings board members approved are the first steps in the design phase, Bozarth said.

“We are quickly moving on to the next step,” he said, adding that now the plans head to the Kentucky Department of Education for approval.

Once they are approved there, they come back to the district and a second round of design development takes place, in which mechanical and electrical elements, as well as more detail, are added, according to Bozarth.

The approximate $1.2 million project is tentatively scheduled to begin in May or June, with a completion date of September, weather permitting.

In other business, board members also elected new officers: board chairwoman is Elizabeth Decker; vice chairman is Michael Johnson; OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant was appointed board secretary; OPS Chief Financial Officer John David Sandefur was appointed board treasurer; and Bill Wilson was appointed board attorney.

Also approved was a change order for the Owensboro Middle School secure entryway, which amounted to about a $1,500 change to the project that is currently in progress. The change is for another electrical lock to the doors, making them “extra secure,” Revlett said.

