Owensboro Public Schools approved a medical services agreement with Audubon Area Community Care Clinic during Thursday’s luncheon for an incoming school-based health center program that will offer on-site health services in all schools.

According to the agreement, Audubon will provide primary health care services “for the benefit and well-being of the students, teachers and staff of the school district at its various school sites.”

