The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education during its Thursday board luncheon approved moving forward with the district’s Equity Plan that is in response to the national movement to end systemic racism, and locally to provide an even playing field for all students, staff and community partners.
This summer the board took formal action to commit to this cause and developed the OPS Equity Task Force, which is comprised of 11 members from across the district and includes teachers, principals, a board member and the superintendent. Those task force members are Steve Bratcher, OPS chief academic officer; Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent; Jessie Frizzell, Estes Elementary School guidance counselor; Hunter Hinton, Cravens Elementary School instructional assistant; Michael Johnson, OPS Board of Education member; David Phillips, Newton Parrish Elementary School assistant principal; Monica Rice, Owensboro High School college and career readiness coordinator; Nathan Seaton, OPS computer technician; Cheri Smith, OPS director of federal programs; Tiffany Smith, Sutton Elementary School teacher; and Carrie Wedding, OPS assistant director of special education.
Constant said the district has always valued its diversity, and that because the OPS students and staff are such a diverse population, it’s important to ensure equality for all.
“I feel like as a leader of an organization with a diverse population we need to see how we are doing and dig into larger issues,” he said.
The Equity Task Force has developed goals and actions including investing in, examining and updating resources and practices to include a culturally relevant curriculum; facilitating and synthesizing the voices of parents, students and leaders concerning OPS’ future equity plans; reducing academic gaps with all opportunity groups as well as increasing graduation rates of these same groups; and more. The complete list of goals can be found on the OPS website, owensboro.kyschools.us.
Both the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro and the Hager Foundation have both stepped in to provide $5,000 each to the cause, and publicly announced their intent to support OPS in its endeavors. Constant said, though, that more funding will be needed to support these efforts, and that the district is seeking grants to help.
Rhondalyn Randolph, president of the Owensboro NAACP chapter who has been helpful in the creation of this task force and who was present at the board luncheon, said she looked forward to partnering with OPS.
“This is important in order to push our community forward,” she said.
The board also approved reconvening its local planning committee so it can discuss adding the Cravens Elementary and Sutton Elementary renovation projects to the district facilities plan. The state requires construction projects to align with the district’s facilities plan, and the current plan does not indicate plans for each of the schools to have four classrooms added to them.
Chris Bozarth, OPS director of technology and maintenance, said plans are for the local planning committee to meet Oct. 15 to discuss these plans.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
