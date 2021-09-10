Owensboro Public Schools’ Board of Education unanimously approved a salary amendment during a special meeting Thursday at Sutton Elementary School that it hopes will attract more substitute teachers.
The amendment implements stipends for substitutes who meet specified employment criteria and allows current district employees to financially benefit by referring friends and acquaintances for positions within the district.
Superintendent Matthew Constant said during the meeting that OPS has been working to alleviate the issue of not having enough substitutes available to the district as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You all have been well aware of some of our sub issues and what we are going through in order to get our classes covered during this period,” he said. “We have been brainstorming on these incentives.”
Constant said that Carlie Brown, OPS director of personnel, has been working to find some solutions to the issues.
The board approved Brown’s recommendation of a $35 stipend for substitutes that accept an assignment on a Monday and Friday on two separate occasions during a pay-period.
“Also, if a substitute accepts an assignment for 10 consecutive days, obviously that is to help with any quarantines, they would receive an additional $35 per day for accepting a continuous assignment,” Brown said.
The $35 stipend will be made available to all substitutes, including instructional assistants and bus monitors.
Brown also recommended the referral program.
“Our current employees know people looking for jobs, and if they have a relationship with that person then we want to ask them to apply for a classified or sub position with OPS,” Brown said. “If that person is hired and works one day, the current OPS employee would get $125, and then once that applicant works 90 days, that OPS employee would get an additional $125.”
Brown said the new employee that was referred would also receive a $250 incentive after completing 90 days of employment with the school district.
Schools may soon receive additional help filling positions from the Kentucky Legislature.
Constant said that he does not want to conjecture about what will come out of the special session, which began this week, but that the ability for public school districts to utilize retired employees as substitutes could be up for discussion.
“We are bound by some rules of retirees not being able to come back until 90 days have passed, or there is a certain threshold limit that certain subs can come back and sub for us if they are retired,” Constant said. “They are considering changing those rules, especially during this period.
“If that happens in conjunction with these things, I am hoping that we will get more subs in our buildings.”
