The Owensboro Public Schools board approved the purchase of 10 weapon detectors during its Thursday luncheon at Owensboro Middle School.
This comes after a student at OMS was charged with bringing a loaded gun and knife onto the campus Monday. He was arrested as school was dismissing.
OPS public information officer Jared Revlett said the purchase of weapon detectors was initially going to be discussed during the March 23 board meeting but was moved to Thursday after the OMS incident.
Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, said Thursday that the training staff and students go through paid off in the handling of Monday’s incident.
“The biggest thanks goes to the students who heard something and said something,” he said.
John DeLacey, director of Transportation, Health and Safety, spoke at the meeting to discuss the weapon detectors and safety within the schools.
“We believe our best approach is a multi-layer, multi-faceted approach,” he said.
DeLacey said during the past year, the district’s safety team has considered several options.
“We looked at different metal detectors, hand wands, a group called ZeroEyes, AmberBox, Omnilert,” he said. “We looked at those types of softwares, along with the weapons detector systems.”
A traditional metal detector was not the way the safety group wanted to go, DeLacey said.
“(Metal detectors) form lines, and when you talk to people that are in the field, they called that a ‘target rich’ environment,” he said. “You don’t want people standing in long lines for a long period of time trying to get into the school.”
The board approved the purchase of 10 OPENGATE detectors from Communications Technologies, Inc. for $169,313.90. The purchase price includes 10 systems, 10 chargers, 40 batteries, three test pieces and freight and training.
DeLacey said OPENGATE can screen approximately 1,500 to 2,250 people per hour, based on bag policy.
“You can walk through it with your phone, keys and similar items, but it will detect weapons and dense metals,” he said. “You can control the sensitivity, but most systems operate at a mid-level.”
The system can be moved, stored and relocated quickly, which would mean the elementary schools and sporting events would be able to use them if needed. The system takes one to two minutes to set up for immediate use.
The weapon detectors are planned for Owensboro Innovation and Emerson academies, Owensboro Middle, Owensboro High and iMiddle schools.
DeLacey said that ideally, five of the systems would be installed at OHS, three would be installed at OMS and one at each academy.
Revlett said there is not a timeline for when the detectors will be installed, but the next step is to purchase the systems.
Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said the DCPS board has been looking into weapon detectors for at least five years.
“There are a lot of products on the market,” he said. “We have been talking with representatives from different companies and have looked at a system deployed in another high school in western Kentucky.”
