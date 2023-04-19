Owensboro Public Schools and the Audubon Area Community Care Clinic (AACCC) have a longstanding partnership, but the two organizations thought of a way to take that a step further last year.
“When we approached Audubon about an idea that the board had as a priority to expand medical care services for students and families, Audubon really responded well to us,” OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said.
Constant said this services through Audubon expand past the abilities of a school nurse.
“By doing this, we’re going to be able to give kids more services they may have needed and lacked access to,” he said. “In turn, that keeps them better in school, more in school and more able to learn.”
Brandon Harley, deputy chief executive officer of Audubon Area Community Services, said the clinic has participated in school-related events in the past as a way to provide information and resources to families.
“As our clinic program began to grow, we began looking at new opportunities to offer health care services to those in most need in the community,” he said. “I think Owensboro Public Schools were looking for a partner within the community to help deliver more holistic health care services to their student population.”
AACCC began offering medical care to OPS students on Nov. 2 and as of last week, the clinic has served 58 students for acute and wellness needs.
Services that AACCC provides to OPS students include wellness visits, acute care visits, immunizations, Epi-Pens for Schools program and procedures, sports physicals, behavioral health, physical exams, enabling services, referral services, online registration link and medication payment assistance.
AACCC is implementing new services to provide, which include TytoCare Telehealth platform, health staff trainings and education, staff biometric screenings, collaboration with summer feeding programs and back-to-school health fairs.
Samantha Taylor-Kaai, clinic program director of AACCC, said the clinic is looking to shift more into a telehealth route, but will still offer in-person services when needed.
“We have these TytoCare Telehealth screens that have a full-scale otoscope and stethoscope so we can hear the heart, and they’re now coming up with a module to test asthma,” she said. “We’re able to do some acute things for the kids via telehealth, but they’re also being seen in-person.”
Taylor-Kaai said the clinic has a mobile unit that can be used for vaccine fairs and hosting immunization days.
“Now we’ll be able to do those for the public schools,” she said. “As part of the working with the summer feeding programs, the goal is to collaborate with the school systems and take that mobile unit to some of those sites to show families and perform some services.”
Offering these services through AACCC makes access to medical care easier, Taylor-Kaai said.
“We’re providing true medical care, so just like you’d go to a primary care doctor and have your visit, that’s what we’re doing,” she said. “This is an ease-of-access thing for parents and students, as well.”
Harley said the clinic operates similarly to any other health care clinic in terms of payment for services.
“We accept insurances, Medicaid, private insurance,” he said. “What we do differently, however, by our federal guidelines, we offer sliding fees scales based on household incomes, so our fees are actually reduced compared to the primary care market. In most instances, 99.9% of these students probably won’t have any payment for services whatsoever.”
Going into the 2023-24 year, Harley said there is an opportunity on the federal level that AACCC has applied for.
“We’ve applied for supplemental expansion funds through Health and Human Services, our funding source, for directive school-based health care,” he said. “We’re going to make an application to hopefully provide expanded services to OPS.”
Since launching the online registration link, approximately 70 students have been registered for the 2023-24 academic year. Families should receive an online form to fill out for medical services registration at the time of school registration.
