On Monday, Owensboro Public Schools was announced as one of the 28 districts in the state to receive the Stronger Connections Grant from the Kentucky Department of Education.

The district was awarded $450,000 that will be used over a three-year period to fund salaries and benefits for two additional student assistance coordinators to help students with issues relating to drugs, alcohol and mental health.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.