On Monday, Owensboro Public Schools was announced as one of the 28 districts in the state to receive the Stronger Connections Grant from the Kentucky Department of Education.
The district was awarded $450,000 that will be used over a three-year period to fund salaries and benefits for two additional student assistance coordinators to help students with issues relating to drugs, alcohol and mental health.
According to the KDE’s website, the grant program is “intended to support evidence-based school safety and climate plans, along with other evidence-based strategies for creating safe, healthy, and supportive schools.”
The program stems from President Joe Biden signing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) in June 2022, which provides $1 billion in funding to state educational agencies (SEAs) to be distributed under Title IV, Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA).
The U.S. Department of Education designates the BSCA section 4108 funds — which regards “activities to support safe and healthy students” — as the Stronger Connections grant program to distinguish it from the regular Title IV, Part A, Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grants program, which funds a broader range of activities, according to KDE’s website.
Summer Bell, district mental health coordinator, said being awarded the grant comes with many benefits, especially with addressing mental health concerns.
“Just over the years, we have really increased our mental health services for the students, … (providing) those direct counseling supportive services and (increasing) our social-emotional learning with the students,” she said. “This grant is huge because we are going to hire two full-time licensed therapists that will be OPS employees and will be able to serve students for a variety of issues.”
Bell said the student assistance coordinators work “very closely” with school counselors throughout the district and administration to help provide supportive services to the students.
Bell coins the student assistance coordinator positions as a “jack of all trades” due to the different topics they address and those they work on a regular basis.
“They can deal with crisis; they can do the ongoing counseling,” she said. “They can (also) be a good support for teachers — they can implement some of our trauma-informed practices and collaborate with community partners.
“It’s definitely a win-win for students, and also families — (the student assistance coordinators) are going to be a huge resource for our families, provide that education and (offer) family-related counseling and other services.”
Bell, who has been with the district for 17 years, said the need for mental health services has become more prominent — which has led to more growth in the last four years with adding more school counseling and mental health positions.
The district has also entered partnerships with agencies such as Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, which has mental health associates assigned to most schools in the district.
“I feel like now since COVID, we do hear mental health being (more) talked about; and so I think that stigma (around it) is decreasing,” she said. “I think our district does a fantastic job of really connecting with our students and … we have the capability of making sure that every one of our students is connecting with either a school mental health professional or an outside mental health professional.”
The new student assistance coordinators will be responsible for creating a student assistance plan, which Bell said is dependent on the placement of the two employees, which is currently undetermined as of Monday.
“It’s going to be unique to that school building that they’re at (and) what the school needs are,” she said, “... But we hope within these grant positions that every student will have some connection with the student assistance coordinators.”
Bell feels one of the key positives of the positions is giving students a chance to build relationships with someone they can trust.
“Whether it’s (with) their teacher, their counselor, their principal (or) cafeteria worker — relationships are No. 1,” she said. “These are going to be additional supports to the already (existing) layers of support that we have for our students.”
