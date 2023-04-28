Owensboro Public Schools received 13 grants totaling $570,235.01 during the 2022-23 academic year.
Emily Baur, grant writer for OPS, said in the six years she has been in the position, the district has received $4.7M in grants.
“In the time I’ve been with the district, we’ve received grants from $250 to $996,726, which was for the three-year literacy project,” she said.
Baur said the grant funding received this year will go toward assisting with health needs; part of a school bus replacement; the Grow-Your-Own program; preschool needs; a StarLab at iMiddle; a virtual reality system at Foust Elementary School; a field trip for Cravens Elementary School students; and two staff members to assist refugee and Afghan students.
“I search out particular grants to help our district,” she said. “Teachers can also come to me with any grants they’ve heard about.”
The amount of grants the district applies for and is awarded varies year to year, Baur said.
“It depends on if the grants being offered are what we need at the time,” she said. “Some of the grants are on a cycle, like this district literacy project.”
Baur likes the challenge that comes with working as a grant writer and enjoys the impact she is able to help make.
“I like working with a variety of teachers and administration to help the students reach their full potential,” she said. “The grants help to provide additional opportunities and projects.”
The application process is a year-round endeavor for Baur.
“Right now I am working on a grant from the Kentucky Department of Education for $450K to fund positions that our regular budget doesn’t fund,” she said. “We are looking to add some additional mental health professionals.”
Not only does the funding amount vary between grants, but so does the application process.
“Some grants are simple applications, but the large ones are very involved,” Baur said. “The one I’m working on now for KDE has a 25-page narrative that I have to write outlining different parts of the project, what we will do with the grant funding, the demographic data.
“More money usually means it’s more involved.”
Grant applications can take anywhere from one day to six weeks to complete, Baur said.
“I have a personal interest in this position because I am a product of OPS,” she said, “and I have three children in the district.”
