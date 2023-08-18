The Owensboro Public Schools board is beginning its search for a superintendent.
The board met Wednesday with Quin Sutton, a superintendent search consultant from the Kentucky School Board Association, to discuss what steps need to be taken during the search.
A job posting is expected to be listed in the coming days through KSBA, with applications closing on Jan. 1.
Sutton said the district will need to have a screening committee to aide in the search, which is comprised of two teachers, one board member, one principal, one parent and one classified employee.
The committee will meet three times without the board during the process to review applications and narrow down the list of candidates for the board to interview.
Tentatively, the committee will meet Jan. 4, Jan. 18 and Feb. 8. Once the committee has finalized its recommendations, it will meet with the board to review the candidates.
The board said it hopes to interview candidates Feb. 23 and name a new superintendent by April 8.
Jeremy Luckett, board chairman, said due to different circumstances for this search, the board is reviewing what qualities it will look for in the candidates.
“We want someone who is good administratively, promotes strong academic culture and can live above reproach while making sure they consider the reputation of the district,” he said.
Luckett said candidates do not have to live or work within Kentucky.
“KSBA does a good job of finding applicants across the country,” he said. “During the last search, we interviewed someone in Florida.”
The board is taking the weekend to review the candidate criteria, Luckett said.
“We started with what we used during the last search and are changing it to be more fitting,” he said. “It’s a process that will take all five (board members) coming to an agreement.”
There was no mention of what the salary offering would be, but that it would be left as negotiable item based on different factors, such as previous experience as a superintendent.
Luckett said the board is hoping to have the new superintendent named by April 8, but it could be sooner once the interview process begins.
“We don’t want it to be announced any later than (April 8),” he said.
