The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday approved a new English language student services coordinator position, along with some technology support staff positions, and granted emergency certification for a new preschool teacher at Hager.
The EL student services coordinator position is not a new position, but it hasn’t been filled since becoming vacant in May 2020. At the time of the vacancy, OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said the duties of the coordinator were “absorbed” into other jobs. However, it became clear over the course of last year that there needed to be an individual solely dedicated to helping students and their families who are English learners.
“This person will be receiving new families into the district, placing kids into our schools, and helping to make that transition,” Constant said. “They also help to keep the families informed of our community agencies.”
The job description, which will be posted on the district’s website, also indicates the EL program director will be working closely with the Migrant Program students and families and will be part of the EL support team.
Constant also said with the increase in technology, especially among elementary students, there is also a need at the district level for more technology support positions.
The district will be posting additional jobs in that department, and those individuals will help to service district devices to help “provide a better response rate in terms of break-fix issues,” Constant said.
Constant also said that by the end of this weekend, about 2,300 people will have been vaccinated from OPS, Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic Schools combined. He said OPS staff are hopeful and ready for what vaccinations mean as the school year progresses.
He said a lot of schools in the state have been bringing all students back to in-person learning about two weeks after the second dose of the vaccine is administered to staff. However, procedures could change, and district officials will continue to follow that data before making decisions regarding the future.
“I am excited we are getting vaccines in arms, and I’m excited to return to in-person school and in-person learning as soon as possible,” board member Dr. Jeremy Luckett said.
Other board members echoed that excitement and continued to hope for the best in terms of the wintry weather hitting the area.
Board Chairwoman Melissa Decker also wished everyone a happy Black History Month, and pointed out some programming taking place to celebrate. The Western Academy scholars have posted presentations to Facebook honoring prominent figures in Black history, and Decker encouraged all board members to check those out.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
