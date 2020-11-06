The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education approved on Thursday during its board luncheon that district’s second semester plan that will take effect Jan. 14, 2021.
The plan essentially will be a menu of options for the district that will be considered on a weekly basis, depending on health and safety data provided by the Green River District Health Department, as well as state officials. It includes all students attending classes five days a week, 100% distance learning, continuing with the AB model currently in place, and expanding upon the AB model to allow students more days in the classroom.
According to Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, the district would determine which of these options would best suit student and staff needs each week. It will communicate the plan to students and their families, as well as staff each Thursday, beginning Jan. 7, 2021.
Because the school year started later this year, the OPS second semester will begin after students return from their winter break, and will officially kick off Jan. 14, 2021.
Constant told board members that educators may need to make and change decisions quickly. He said the district may need to “turn on an instructional dime” based on where cases are highest in the district.
That might mean that the district resumes with its plan to have as many students in the classroom as much as possible, but if COVID-19 cases are up in a particular classroom or building, that specific group of students or educators may need to quarantine or go to distance learning while the remainder of the district continues forward as is.
At least 15 parents were also present during the board luncheon, one of which spoke about her educational concerns with the current state of instruction in the district.
Ashley Johnson, mother of three OPS students, said has noticed a vast change in her children’s education since the start of distance learning, and the subsequent transition to the AB model. Two of her children are being homeschooled at this time, she said, but she does have a child in high school.
She has seen a decrease in her high school-aged child’s school work, and that it has gotten more lax and is not as rigorous. She said last year during the first nine weeks of classes, her child had 90 days of instruction. This year it was only 18.
“I am concerned my child will not be prepared if this continues,” she said, adding that she wants to “sound the alarm” that there is a lack of academic focus under the current AB model.
Clay Horton, GRDHD executive director, and Dr. Michael Kelley, with the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, also spoke during the meeting. Both spoke in their capacities as health and safety officials, but also as parents of OPS students.
Horton said he thinks the district has handled the pandemic crisis well, and he and the health department are supportive, but that officials there “urge you to be cautious.”
He and Kelley both reiterated that they are not seeing evidence that coronavirus spread is happening within schools; it’s largely happening out in the public. They also said they are not seeing secondary cases come out of schools.
“For us to get to (being in school) five days a week, we need everyone in the community to do their part,” Kelley said, adding that he feels comfortable with sending his children to school five days a week. “We should chart a path to have five days (of in-school learning). You don’t have to do that, but have a plan.”
Gina Davis, an OPS fourth-grade teacher who is the president of the Owensboro Education Association, spoke on behalf of educators in the district. She said many she spoke to were in favor of keeping a version of the AB schedule in place, if only to allow for more physical distancing of students.
Jeremy Edge, board chairman, said that if the district were to allow all students to return to five day a week instruction, the district would not be able to physically distance students and staff six feet apart, which is the recommendation from the CDC.
“It’s just not going to happen,” he said. “We just don’t have the space in our buildings.”
Board Member Dan Griffith made the suggestion that the board have more discussions about having students in classrooms more than two days a week. He suggested they move to a three-day-a-week model in lieu of going back to school full-time.
Most board members agreed that having all students back in classrooms five days a week is ideal, as long as it’s safe to do so.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com
