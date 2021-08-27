The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday approved a tax rate increase for fiscal year 2022 in a 3-2 vote, effectively earning the district an estimated 4% increase in revenue.
The new rate will be 86.6 cents on both real and personal property, per $100 of assessed value. For a home valued at $100,000, the homeowner will pay $866 a year, which is a $17 increase from last year.
OPS expects revenue of $13,959,049.38 with this new rate.
Board member Leigh Rhoads Doyal made the motion for the increase, citing a “guarantee” that that those additional funds will be used to fully fund a raise for teachers and staff.
Giving teachers and staff a 1% raise would cost the district $500,000.
Board vice-chairman Michael Johnson seconded the motion, while board members Dr. Jeremy Luckett and Jeremy Edge voted against.
Both Luckett and Edge said they think the district could fund raises by keeping the tax rate the same because of the increase in property values over the past year.
“Everybody has had a tough year, and I just think it would be more responsible to take that approach,” Luckett said.
Edge said with increased values on property, the district already would have seen additional revenue, regardless of a tax rate increase.
“I’m 100% voting for the raise (for teachers), but I think we can do it with the money that’s there right now,” he said.
Board chairwoman Melissa Decker also voted in favor of the tax increase.
Rhoads Doyal said countless studies have shown that a teacher’s salary is the most effective use of a school district’s money and most directly impacts student achievement.
An increase in pay is associated with teacher retention, gains in student performance and increased likelihood of hiring excellent teachers in the future,” she said. “As a mom of three kids in the OPS system for the past six years, I have seen up close and personal the quality of our teachers and the staff, and the impact they have on my own children.”
Teachers and staff are on the front lines of the pandemic, she said, and the district is in danger of losing many of them to burnout and other districts or professions.
“OPS needs to show appreciation for excellent teachers and work hard to retain them,” she said. “We do expect a lot out of all of them, they don’t get a lot of thanks from any of us. So I just want to say thank you to all of our teachers, as a parent, a community member and a board member.”
Community members in the audience at the board meeting voiced their opinions on the tax increase, saying that they agree teachers and staff are in need of raises, especially after the past 18 months.
Lauren Lee, a parent, said she would like for community members to have access to the school system’s budget so they can see for themselves the district’s expense line. She inquired if there was anywhere in the budget where expenses could be cut, like programs that have been ordered but haven’t yet been put to use.
“Let’s also take a look at the big, well-rounded picture,” she said. “What can we do to cut some extra spending, in addition to maybe talking about an increase as well.”
She said parents are stakeholders “in this game, too,” and that along with revenue, the district needs to examine where it can “cut some fat.”
District financials are public record, and the OPS posts its financial reports and budgets on the district website, but due to a website upgrade updated forms are not available. Board members told Lee she can come by and pick up those forms directly to have access to them.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
