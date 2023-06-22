The Owensboro Public Schools board will be considering the termination of superintendent Matthew Constant during its meeting today, June 22.
The board will also consider suspending Constant without pay pending the approval of termination by the Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education, and will consider approval of granting the board chair the authority to engage a superintendent search consultant firm.
OPS public information officer Jared Revlett said if the board approves the termination, Constant would be able to appeal the decision.
“There will be more information after the board has made a decision at the meeting,” he said.
Constant was suspended with pay during the May 25 board meeting pending an investigation by Kentucky State Police.
Corey King, KSP public information officer, said on May 25 that he could not release the details regarding the investigation but that it did “not involved an OPS student.”
On Wednesday, King said the investigation is still ongoing and that no criminal charges have been filed against Constant.
At the same May 25 meeting, the board voted to name Anita Burnette interim superintendent. Burnette is a former Owensboro High School principal.
Board chairman Jeremy Luckett could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
The board will meet at 4:30 p.m. today at the central office.
