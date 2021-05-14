The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday heard its first official report from Hanover Research, which was hired last August to help the district take a look at any issues that students, faculty and staff have faced in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Hanover Research, a custom research firm located in Arlington, Virginia, works with K-12 and higher education institutions and corporations to understand the priorities of each and to create and execute a specific research agenda.
In terms of OPS, Hanover was tasked with taking the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion temperature, and helping district officials to determine the best ways to overcome any inequities.
Jennifer Jones, Hanover content director, told board members that the firm sent out a DEI diagnostic survey and received 2,153 responses from students, parents, classroom teachers, instructional assistants, administrators and other staff members. The firm also held five focus group sessions that included two student groups, two parent groups, and one administrator group.
The results of Hanover’s research were sobering, board members said, and indicated multiple ways in which the district could improve.
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said he and others within the district knew that this information is somewhat difficult to hear.
For example, Jones told board members that stakeholders don’t think OPS curriculum and instruction sufficiently address DEI, and that the focus groups reported that student populations of some elementary schools consist of mostly white children from higher-income households, whereas other elementary schools enroll mostly non-white children from lower-income families.
Constant said these results give district officials “more marching orders,” and he detailed ways in which the district is currently working to address some of these concerns already.
The district has created an Equity Task Force and has hired a director of diversity, equity and inclusion, and is working with area colleges to help prepare students of color for college, among several other things in the name of making the district more equitable, Constant said.
An important thing to keep in mind, Constant said, is the findings come from the lens of current students, parents of students, and staff members and what they are experiencing is happening at this time.
Board members also approved the Supplemental School Year Program. The Supplemental School Year Program was created through Senate Bill 128, which Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law on March 24. It’s emergency legislation that will allow any K-12 student that was enrolled in the 2020-21 school year to essentially retake courses if needed.
Constant said six students, from middle and high school, filled out an application to participate in that program, and that in analyzing those requests “it doesn’t seem it would be a huge strain on our resources to allow these extra year considerations for these six students.”
Those students have until Aug. 1 to re-evaluate their decisions, Constant said.
The board also approved a $55,000 change order for the Cravens Elementary School renovation.
Chris Bozarth, OPS director of maintenance and technology, said this change order is for soil stabilization that was necessary for the school’s renovations to continue.
Board members also approved construction documents for the Sutton Elementary School addition of four classrooms.
They also rejected the bids received for the school-based health services.
The district announced last month that it would be bidding out school-based health services that will enable it to create mini-clinics at each of its schools. Constant told board members the district received three bids, but he and other officials were hoping and expecting better financial and logistical details than what was received.
So Constant asked the board to reject those bids, and for officials to “go back to the drawing board” while still maintaining communications with those who did submit bids for those services.
Also approved was the creation of 35 new positions, to be paid for out of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal funding, at a total cost of about $1.6 million.
