Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education members toured Owensboro Innovation Academy (OIA) on Thursday during their board luncheon to learn more about student projects.
Members visited the MakerSpace room, where students are able to utilize technology, such as laser cutters and 3D printers, provided by the school.
“The students are able to make projects personalized to them,” OIA Principal Beth Benjamin said. “Some of the projects include ornaments to sell and creating posters for elementary schools.”
Last December a student created ornaments for his family for Christmas. When the Dec. 10 tornado hit western Kentucky, students rallied together to figure out how to raise money.
“I saw the ornaments and thought they were beautiful,” Benjamin said. “I asked the student if he would be OK with creating more, and he was. The students knew they could make something to sell and donate the money to the relief fund.”
Benjamin said other OPS schools are able to place orders through the district website for items created in the MakerSpace, and students will design and deliver the products to the schools.
The civil engineering class at OIA has been working with Habitat for Humanity and the Daniel Pitino Shelter to create blueprints and designs for tiny homes — one mobile and one stationary.
OPS superintendent Matthew Constant said he always learns new things when he is around students, but on Thursday he said he was pleased to see students reaching out beyond the walls of the school to community partners.
“Places like Puzzle Pieces, Habitat for Humanity, Pets for Vets and many other agencies are benefitting from the innovation our kids are creating,” he said. “Students at OIA and (Owensboro Innovation Middle School) are engaged in the work and want to make a real impact on the community they live in.”
Constant said since the school’s inception almost seven years ago, it has “surpassed our wildest dreams” in which students can choose to learn differently in a project-based immersive environment.
“Students have gained so many tangible and intangible skills, and what impressed me the most was their agency, ownership, passion and commitment,” he said.
Benjamin said there are a few things about OIA that make it a special place.
“One thing that makes this school special is that we have authentic projects that are relevant to the community and the students,” he said. “We are like a family, and I am proud of the work the teachers and students do here.”
According to Benjamin, 56% of OIA students are earning college credit during the 2022-23 academic year, with 22% of students having a hybrid schedule, meaning part of their time is spent on a college campus.
Benjamin said 8% of OIA students are attending Kentucky Wesleyan College, Brescia University or Owensboro Community and Technical College. Ten% of graduates earn both a high school diploma and associates degree.
Constant said OIA was the first of its type in Kentucky.
“Affiliated with the New Tech Network, the skeleton for completing the projects is shared with staff, and it’s up to us to add the particular standards-based content in which every high school student must master before exiting high school,” he said. “The school is a microcosm of our high schools throughout Owensboro and Daviess County. We saw (Thursday) that collectively these students continue to excel on the ACT.”
The average ACT score for OIA students from Owensboro High School is a 20.3, according to Benjamin. The national average is 19.8, and the statewide average is 18.6. The OPS average for ACT scores is 17.7.
“When students are engaged and passionate about the work they do, they excel at higher levels,” Constant said.
Another unique aspect about OIA is the partnership with Daviess County Public Schools.
“Half of the students in the OIA program have a home high school at either Apollo or Daviess County High. To my knowledge, nothing like this has been done in any other community around,” Constant said. “Some across the state want charter school legislation to create something similar in their districts, but it’s not necessary. We have proven this model can be accomplished in a completely public school setting.”
Constant said the partnership helps both districts be good stewards of taxpayer resources and helps create another option for high school and middle school education.
