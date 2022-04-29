Emily Baur, Owensboro Public Schools grant writer, told board of education members Thursday that since she last submitted a report to them a year ago, the district has received more than $1.4 million in grant funding.

And, she said, there are several grants currently in the works. She is assisting OPS employees to help fund a trip for students to visit Historically Black Colleges and a grant from the state to create calming spaces in classrooms, among several others.

Since 2016, when her work with the district began, she has assisted in garnering more than $4 million in grant funds for OPS.

Leigh Rhoads Doyal, board member, said that $1.4 million in a single year seems like an impressive number, and she inquired as to whether that seems par for the course, or if there is a larger bump in earnings due to the pandemic.

Baur told her the amount of grant funds awarded varies from year to year. This past year the district received the second part of a large literacy grant, which amounted to nearly $1 million of those dollars.

“One thing that has happened because of COVID is that some of the foundations locally have pulled back a little bit,” she said. “That has made it difficult.”

Jeremy Edge, board member, said that he appreciates all the work Baur does, and that he can confirm that the grant dollars she helps to bring into the district “are way up” since she has taken on the part-time position.

“I will say if you don’t have grant writers, you don’t have programs,” said Michael Johnson, board vice-chairman. “You know how to find the money, and that is the key to the success of school districts.”

OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said that Baur is a skilled wordsmith and was instrumental in helping the district write its strategic plan draft that will be presented at the May board meeting.

Chris Bozarth, OPS director of facilities, maintenance and technology, updated board members on the progress of the Cravens and Sutton elementary school construction projects.

The Sutton Elementary School project is the building of four new classrooms. The Cravens Elementary School renovation included building a new gymnasium and performance arts room, and adding a new roof, new floor finishes and fresh paint. The front entrance and office area are also being upgraded.

The front entrance at Cravens is complete, and the front office staff was able to move into the new area this week, Bozarth said.

“They are happy to be out of the trailer,” he said, referring to the modular building placed at the school that was used during the construction.

He said two classrooms did have to move into the trailer, however, so that the next phase of the construction project could begin.

“We are trying to get as much as that done before school is out, because we have a much larger phase that happens in the summer,” he said. “We are trying to make up all the ground we can. We are a little bit behind, but we are going to be okay on that.”

Sutton’s project continues to be delayed by weather issues. Construction crews have struggled in recent weeks to get concrete footers in the ground, he said.

Board members also approved:

• Two change orders for the Cravens project, totaling about $11,400 for the movement of duct work, relocation of a geothermal pump and other miscellaneous items;

• A resolution that will speed up the district’s building projects, due to House Bill 678. According to the bill, which was signed by the governor earlier this month, the requirement for boards of education to receive approval from the state “to commence the funding, financing, design, construction, renovation, or modification of district facilities” will be suspended.

Board Chairwoman Melissa Decker said she was happy to see the bill approved by the legislature.

“It seems like they are trying to put a little more decision-making power at the local level, which I certainly appreciate,” she said.

