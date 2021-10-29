Owensboro Public Schools mental health coordinator Summer Bell told the district board of education on Thursday that the district has 106 students receiving mental health services, a number she expects to reach about 150 in a few months.
That data was part of Bell’s mental health report to the Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education during its regular October meeting. She said students are being treated for services at Estes, Foust and Cravens elementary schools through the district’s collaboration with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center.
Four counselors are in-house at each of those schools, and Bell said more counselors are expected to be added in the coming months.
“That means they are receiving individual counseling services,” she said. “Some are receiving management services, and some are receiving medication, so that’s definitely a positive for our kids.”
She also said the district has added six counselors this year, along with a coordinator’s position, which enabled a licensed therapist to be placed at Owensboro Middle School. Having a therapist on staff there has allowed for more social emotional learning.
Social emotional learning is taking place in all schools, almost daily, she said, as well as stress management coursework.
Looking ahead, the district will be focused on trauma-informed care and training all staff on sensitivity to all minorities, including individuals who identify as LGBTQ.
“We are making sure every student is receiving as many supports as we can offer,” she said.
Board member Leigh Rhoads Doyal commented on the morning check-ins that students do every day. She has experienced a noticeable difference in her own children after they have participated.
They come home and can explain and talk about their emotions and feelings, she said.
“So if they are experiencing the benefits, I imagine all other students are, as well,” she said.
Michael Johnson, board vice-chairman, said the board, as well as every educator in the school system, knew that having adequate and enough mental health services in place this school year was critical for students to overcome the trauma of the pandemic.
He said it’s important work, and it’s integral to keep pushing forward with it.
The board also heard an update on the construction projects at Cravens Elementary School and Sutton Elementary School. Sutton’s addition is on schedule, but Cravens is a little behind with its block work due to labor and material shortages. District officials said contractors expect to make up the work, and that both projects are still slated to be completed on time.
Also approved was:
• Raising the price for adult breakfasts by 15 cents to $2.75, and raising the adult price of lunches by $1.10 to $4.60. All students still receive all meals at no cost;
• The creation of a math teacher/interventionist at Owensboro Innovation Middle School, the creation of two instructional assistant positions at iMiddle, and the creation of a instructional assistant position at Estes Elementary School;
• Emergency certification for the 2021-22 school year for a math teacher at Owensboro Middle School.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.