Owensboro Public Schools announced during its board meeting Thursday that superintendent Matthew Constant has been suspended with pay pending an investigation by Kentucky State Police.

OPS board chairman Jeremy Luckett said the board cannot comment on details of the investigation.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

@karahwilson19

