Owensboro Public Schools announced during its board meeting Thursday that superintendent Matthew Constant has been suspended with pay pending an investigation by Kentucky State Police.
OPS board chairman Jeremy Luckett said the board cannot comment on details of the investigation.
“It does not involve any current or former student or staff member of Owensboro Public Schools,” he said.
KSP public information officer Corey King said criminal allegations were made against Constant.
“I can’t say the nature of the allegations,” he said, “but it does not involve an OPS student.”
King said KSP is the only law enforcement entity investigating the allegations.
“It’s not uncommon for that to happen,” he said. “I’m not sure how we obtained the investigation, but if the person with the information contacted us directly, we would investigate.”
The board learned of the investigation Monday. Constant attended the Emerson Academy and Owensboro High School commencement ceremonies Wednesday evening.
“We did not want this to overshadow the great accomplishments of our students,” Luckett said. “We had to make sure we had a replacement in place because it is required that we have a superintendent, so we made the move today to replace him.”
Anita Burnette, the former principal of Owensboro High School, was unanimously appointed interim superintendent by the board. She served as the district’s interim chief academic officer in 2020 and has been a mentor for principals and administrators the last two years.
“We have immense faith that Anita Burnette will continue to lead this district in the interim while the investigation progresses,” Luckett said. “At this time, there is no plan to initiate a search for a new superintendent.”
Because of the pending investigation, Luckett said there is no timeframe for the suspension.
However, Luckett said timeframe regulations led to the board’s decision to suspend Constant with pay.
“There is a timeframe that if it’s without pay, that everything must be completed by,” he said. “Whereas if it’s with pay, then there’s not that timeframe. We also don’t have any current allegations or charges.”
Luckett reiterated that no charges have been filed.
Constant received a letter notifying him of his suspension Thursday evening, Luckett said.
“The board was unanimous in taking the action that we took,” he said.
OPS staff received an email from the district’s public information officer, Jared Revlett, at 6 p.m. Thursday informing them of the board’s decision.
Revlett informed staff that “due to the nature of the situation,” the district cannot provide more information at this time.
“Unfortunately, I can not answer any of your questions at this time, but more information will be coming out in the near future, and I encourage you to take time and enjoy your summer break in the meantime,” Revlett said in the email.
