The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education was initially slated to make a decision Thursday on whether or not to move forward with litigation against the manufacturers, distributors and marketers of electronic cigarette and vaping products, but ultimately decided to hold off on the vote.
Board Vice-Chairwoman Melissa Decker, who was acting chair over the meeting in chairman Jeremy Edge’s absence, said the board agreed to table the decision until all members were present.
Along with Edge, board member Dan Griffith was also absent from the meeting.
“Not all of our board members are present tonight and it’s felt that we would have a more thorough discussion if everyone were present, so that’s being tabled,” Decker said.
Civil lawsuits against Juul Labs, the maker of e-cigarettes and vaping devices, have been filed by school districts across the country in states and cities such including Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, San Diego, Seattle and San Francisco.
In Kentucky, public school districts in Fayette, Jefferson, Warren, Jessamine, Bullitt and Madison counties have filed a public nuisance lawsuit suit against the company. The city of Louisville has also filed a lawsuit against Juul Labs.
The Daviess County Public Schools board voted last Thursday to enter into the lawsuit.
In a document provided by DCPS, attorney Ronald E. Johnson Jr., of Hendy Johnson Vaughn Emery, told Jefferson County school officials that the goals of pursuing a “public nuisance” lawsuit against Juul would include “to remove e-cigarettes from the marketplace, or at least make them so heavily regulated that it will be impossible to market and sell them to children.”
School districts could also receive “financial compensation … to not only pay for the losses that have already occurred, but to pay for the ongoing problem to having a generation of students addicted to nicotine,” Johnson wrote.
A lawsuit could also “make the business of seeing e-cigarettes so unprofitable and stigmatized that (the) companies will cease to exist,” Johnson wrote.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
