The Owensboro Public Schools board unanimously voted to terminate superintendent Matthew Constant’s contract with the district during its meeting Thursday.
The board also voted to suspend Constant without pay effective immediately, pending approval of his termination by the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education.
A statement released by OPS on Thursday said Kentucky State Police investigated allegations made against Constant. During the course of the investigation, KSP notified the board that Constant engaged in a relationship with an adult-aged student in another school district.
According to the statement, KSP does not deem it a criminal act.
Because of the KSP findings, the board determined Constant violated the Professional Code of Ethics and several board policies.
The statement says there is still an ongoing KSP investigation into Constant.
Constant will be able to appeal the board’s decision.
