The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday will examine the district’s COVID-19 emergency leave policy, along with the calendar for the next school year.
In August, the board approved Federal Relief Days for individuals who are directly impacted by COVID-19. The relief days are meant to provide time off for those who are sick with the coronavirus, or who have to quarantine from exposure to those who are sick. That federal relief expired Dec. 31.
The Kentucky Board of Education has given school districts in the commonwealth authority to extend their COVID-19 related emergency leave, and on Thursday the OPS board will take a look at theirs.
According to OPS spokesman Jared Revlett, the district’s COVID Relief Days would begin Jan. 17 and run through June 30, which is the end of the school year.
Under this new policy, any employee who must miss work because of the virus can have up to 10 days off.
“After that, they will be required to use their sick days or personal days, unless otherwise approved by the superintendent,” Revlett said.
The board will also be looking at the proposed calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
George Powell, OPS director of pupil personnel, said he was unable to release a lot of information about the calendar ahead of board members seeing it, but he did say that it doesn’t vary too much from previous calendars.
The proposed calendar has 174 instructional days on it, just like a normal school year.
Powell said the OPS calendar committee did not factor in any changes related to COVID-19 and the district would “cross that bridge when we get to it, if we have to.
“At the present time, we are planning on adopting a calendar like we normally would,” he said.
The board isn’t scheduled to actually vote on the calendar for next school year until its meeting later this month.
Also on the agenda is a consideration for approving the comprehensive district improvement plan for the 2020-21 school year, and a discussion about board officers for 2021.
The board luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday in the large conference room at the district’s central office, at 450 Griffith Ave.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
