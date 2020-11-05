The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education will consider for approval the district’s second semester learning plan Thursday, Nov. 5, at its regularly scheduled luncheon.
The district’s second semester, because of a later start of the school year, will begin Jan. 14. That means when students return from winter break on Jan. 4, they will still have another week of their first semester to finish.
Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, said the approach for planning the district’s second semester is different than what took place to ready students and staff for the start of school amid the pandemic.
For starters, everyone needed to understand and “feel out” all of the educational options that were available, including the current AB schedule that has two groups of students attending in-person classes on alternate days.
There is also the district’s virtual learning academy, and distance learning.
Of course, everyone wants students 100% back in classrooms, Constant said.
“All of those options could come into play next semester,” he said.
Constant said he will be presenting a weekly learning plan to the board on Thursday that will be determined by the health and safety plan data of the week. This means the district could change its course for education on a week-by-week basis, with notifications going out each Thursday to inform families of the following week’s plan.
“We may have to turn on an instructional dime based on where the virus is,” Constant said, adding that it also might mean that some schools close due to rising cases or quarantined students and staff, while the remainder of the district stays open.
“We are trying to get people in the mindset that we are going to have to be more nimble in our decision making,” he said.
Constant has also invited Green River District Health Department Director Clay Horton, and Dr. Mike Kelley, of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, to speak. Both of them have a health and safety responsibility to the community, Constant said, and they also are parents of OPS students.
Also on the agenda for Thursday’s luncheon is the beginning paperwork for the Sutton Elementary School addition.
The Sutton addition includes four new classrooms, which are needed because the fifth grade’s integration back into the school has created some overcrowding.
The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. at the district central office, 450 Griffith Ave.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.